Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

