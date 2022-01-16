Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 87.5% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 17.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

