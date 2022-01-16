BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,284,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after buying an additional 188,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,148,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

