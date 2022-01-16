Bytecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,222.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $43.37 million and $49,222.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.22 or 0.00513646 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

