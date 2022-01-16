BZEdge Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 702.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. BZEdge has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $10,784.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 1,102.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

