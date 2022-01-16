California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,106,029 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 336.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106,029 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of NVIDIA worth $1,103,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day moving average of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

