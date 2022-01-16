California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Danaher worth $797,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.22. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.