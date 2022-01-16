California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of CME Group worth $535,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.