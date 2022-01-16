California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of PayPal worth $681,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.41.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

