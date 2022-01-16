California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,906,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Pfizer worth $813,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

