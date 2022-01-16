California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.50 Billion Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Walmart worth $1,501,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

