California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.93 Billion Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,894 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Meta Platforms worth $1,931,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $331.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.16 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

