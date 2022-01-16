California Public Employees Retirement System Has $557.76 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,468,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 185,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Intel worth $557,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 816.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

