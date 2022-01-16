California Public Employees Retirement System Has $689.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Walt Disney worth $689,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.