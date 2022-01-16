California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Charter Communications worth $578,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $54,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $607.69 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $652.14 and a 200 day moving average of $712.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

