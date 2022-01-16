California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Bank of America worth $702,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

