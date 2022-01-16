California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of AT&T worth $750,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

