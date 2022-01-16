California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of AON worth $496,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.