California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,775 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Home Depot worth $1,042,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Shares of HD stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

