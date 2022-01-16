California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 59,392 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,392 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Oracle worth $880,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

