Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELY opened at $25.92 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

