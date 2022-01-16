Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 92,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

