Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

