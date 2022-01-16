Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.