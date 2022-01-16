Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 139,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

