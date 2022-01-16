Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $236.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

