Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

