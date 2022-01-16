Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Down 42.6% in December

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 10,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,692. Cascade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

