CashHand Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $30,614.35 and $40.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,384 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

