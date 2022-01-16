Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $36,699.13

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 128.7% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $36,699.13 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00319432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00020053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.