Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.77. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock valued at $389,142,882. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.