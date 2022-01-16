CBC.network (CBC) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $182,238.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars.

