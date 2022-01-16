Ccore Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $32,114.13 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

