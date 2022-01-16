CCUniverse Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,923.14 and $12.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010610 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.