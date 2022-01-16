CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $383.91 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $383.91 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

