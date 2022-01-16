Celer Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $171.86 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $565.31 million and approximately $171.86 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,169,481,458 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

