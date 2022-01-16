Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

