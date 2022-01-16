Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.