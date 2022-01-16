Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 951,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

