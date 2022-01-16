Centric Swap Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

