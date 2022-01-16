Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.88

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $138.02 million and $671,126.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 156,091,103 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.