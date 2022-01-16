Ceres (CERES) Hits Market Cap of $651,811.03

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $130.56 or 0.00302182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $651,811.03 and $1,408.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,493 coins and its circulating supply is 4,993 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.