Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,400 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.59 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

