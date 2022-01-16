Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

