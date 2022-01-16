Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

