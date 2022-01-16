Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

