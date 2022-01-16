Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $128.56 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $128.56 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.