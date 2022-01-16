Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

