Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth $277,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

CCVI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 102,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,251. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

