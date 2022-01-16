Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,935,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

